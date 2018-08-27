 Journalist Sean McElwee on the Abolish ICE movement (and the Overton window).

Can #AbolishICE Win Elections?

Aug. 27 2018 8:47 PM

#AbolishICE … and Then What?

Journalist Sean McElwee wants the agency — and the criminalization it exists to punish — to disappear completely.

Demonstrators march through downtown calling for the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Aug. 16 in Chicago.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, the news media reveres John McCain because he failed with grace—and wasn’t too conservative.

Chances are you’ve heard #AbolishICE before. Journalist and activist Sean McElwee kick-started it and argues it’s not just the agency that needs to go down, but the criminalization of undocumented residence within American borders.

In the Spiel, stupid stuff comes in threes.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.