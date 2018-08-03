 Jeffrey Lewis hosting on space and North Korea.

Defining Space Is a Fine Line

Aug. 3 2018 7:59 PM

Where Is Space?

Jeffrey Lewis guest hosts and tries to find the line where space starts.

Our skies are already full of satellites.

On The Gist, guest host Jeffrey Lewis fills in for Mike and talks about trying to solve big problems.

Regulating space is tough because it surrounds the whole world, and people can’t even agree where the Earth’s atmosphere stops and space begins. Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, thinks he has the definitive answer to where that line is. McDowell recently published “The Edge of Space: Revisiting the Karman Line” in Acta Astronautica.

In the Spiel, North Korea and nuclear weapons.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

Jeffrey Lewis is a scholar at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and co-host of the Arms Control Wonk podcast. He is also the author of the novel, The 2020 Commission Report, about how the United States and North Korea stumble into a nuclear war.