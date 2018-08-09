Everyone Should Take the Knee

On Bended Knee
Being a sports star means your activism has a platform, but it doesn’t bode well for your career.
Colin Kaepernick took a stand in 2016 by taking a knee during the national anthem at a football game, sparking a debate about racial injustice that continues to roil. But he’s just the latest in a long line of black activist athletes that have used their status to raise awareness and protest. Howard Bryant uncovers the history of these athletes in his book The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism.
