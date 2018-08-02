Guy Branum’s Pop Culture Genius

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

QAnon and sound design.

Comedian Guy Branum is a hilarious intellect with an intimidating amount of pop culture knowledge. In his new book, My Life as a Goddess: A Memoir Through (Un)Popular Culture, Branum explores things like his love of civics, his Northern California childhood, and his experiences writing jokes for other people.

we've got another Lobstar of the Antentwig.

