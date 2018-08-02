 Guy Branum on his new book, My Life as a Goddess.

Guy Branum’s Pop Culture Genius

Aug. 2 2018 7:45 PM

My Life as a Sitcom

If Guy Branum could choose, he’d live in a sitcom.

Guy Branum at TruTV’s Upscale With Prentice Penny premiere at the London Hotel on March 21, 2017, in West Hollywood, California.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

On The Gist, QAnon and sound design.

Comedian Guy Branum is a hilarious intellect with an intimidating amount of pop culture knowledge. In his new book, My Life as a Goddess: A Memoir Through (Un)Popular Culture, Branum explores things like his love of civics, his Northern California childhood, and his experiences writing jokes for other people.

In the Spiel, we’ve got another Lobstar of the Antentwig.

