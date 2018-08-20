Rudy Giuliani Should Quit While He’s Behind

What Happened to “America’s Mayor”?
With every outlandish TV appearance, Rudy Giuliani loses more of the status he earned after 9/11.
On The Gist, how will Rudy Giuliani go down in history, and in public memory?
The midterm elections are looming, and the big question is how far the Democrats will go. Are they really likely to retake the House of Representatives? And how would that affect Trump’s re-election campaign in 2020? Gist guest host Steve Kornacki talks to another political statistics wiz, Sean Trende of RealClearPolitics, about why we should be wary of using probabilities to predict elections.
In the Spiel, a tale of clear state borders and unclear rules.
