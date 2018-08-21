Facts Are Facts, America

Trolls and Trump’s Lies
How one Canadian journalist spends his days fact-checking Donald Trump.
Trump has lied so many times since he took office that it’s difficult for the normal person to focus on them. Luckily we’ve got Daniel Dale at the Toronto Star keeping track. Dale joins us to talk about what it’s like reporting on American politics as a Canadian, including the similarities of covering former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.
In the Spiel, how to engage with trolls.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.