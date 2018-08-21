 Guest host Max Kerman on American politics and Trump’s lies.

Facts Are Facts, America

Facts Are Facts, America

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Aug. 21 2018 7:29 PM

Trolls and Trump’s Lies

How one Canadian journalist spends his days fact-checking Donald Trump.

getty_trump_180821
President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the White House on Friday in Washington.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

gist_dailyemails

Trump has lied so many times since he took office that it’s difficult for the normal person to focus on them. Luckily we’ve got Daniel Dale at the Toronto Star keeping track. Dale joins us to talk about what it’s like reporting on American politics as a Canadian, including the similarities of covering former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.

In the Spiel, how to engage with trolls.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

Max Kerman is the frontman for the band Arkells. He also co-hosts a weekly pop culture podcast called Mike on Much.