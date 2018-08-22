It Might Be Tempting for Dems to Start Talking About Impeachment. But They Shouldn’t.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Listen to Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, guest host Alex Roarty thinks Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a way better message than simply “impeach Trump.”

#NeverTrump Republicans are a vanishing breed. Crooked Media’s Tim Miller is one of them, and he tells Alex that the news media’s biases favor president Trump more than they weigh him down.

In the Spiel, history suggests Democrats will sweep the House in November. But don’t forget that we’re dealing with the poll-defying Donald Trump here.

