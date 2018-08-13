 GOP Never-Trumper Rick Wilson on his book Everything Trump Touches Dies.

Before 90 Percent of Republicans Supported Trump, He Was Anathema

Aug. 13 2018 8:32 PM

Trump’s Pyrite Touch

A GOP Never-Trumper on how the president gets nothing right.

President Trump waits for a meeting at the Trump National Golf Club on Thursday in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On The Gist, Trump is a racist? That’s not much of a scoop, Omarosa.

There were plenty of Republicans standing against Donald Trump—before he won the White House. After the 2016 election, many of them traded in their values for a seat on the bandwagon. Rick Wilson isn’t among them, and he explains why in his new book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.

In the Spiel, America’s worst kind of racism lies between microaggression and all-out white supremacy.

