 Gerrymandering is a blight on democracy, but it’s not too late to reverse it.

We Have Gerrymandering to Thank for Minority Rule

We Have Gerrymandering to Thank for Minority Rule

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Aug. 28 2018 9:06 PM

Gerrymandering and You

County-cutting has given us only one clear winner so far, and it’s not the Democratic Party (or the country).

Getty-resized-gerrymandering-demonstrators-Supreme-Court
Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court during Gill v. Whitfordto call for an end to partisan gerrymandering on Oct. 3 in Washington.

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

gist_dailyemails

On The Gist, Louis C.K. isn’t as despised as Twitter makes it seem, which is why an eventual comeback is likely.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova breaks down the science of fasting, and why it’s currently associated with cancer treatments. Can it really help reduce cancer growth? And is it a useful practice for healthy individuals? Konnikova is a New Yorker contributor and the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, gerrymandering is bad for democracy and great for the GOP.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.