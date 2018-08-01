After Watergate, Americans Wanted an Honest President. Until They Got One.

Karl Schumacher/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, who makes the CNN Sucks onesie?

Jimmy Carter’s reputation is that of an ineffective president. But his chief domestic policy adviser, Stuart Eizenstat, argues that Carter fought for America’s energy independence, doubled the size of the national park system, and appointed “more minorities and women to judgeships and senior positions than all 38 presidents before him put together.” Eizenstat’s book is President Carter: The White House Years.

In the Spiel, the local radio scandal of Joe Benigno.

