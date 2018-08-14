We Should Reboot Fewer Movies, and More of the Ways Our Democracy Works

Democracy Needs a Reboot
Jason Kander is a rising star in the Democratic Party, and he wants to take it back to square one (in a good way).
“Usually, if you look at American history, we’ve kind of taken a relook at our democracy every 50 years.” And now we’re overdue, according to Jason Kander, an Army veteran and Democratic candidate for mayor of Kansas City. The big things to shake up: how we draw district lines, run primaries, and finance electoral campaigns. Kander’s book is Outside the Wire: Ten Lessons I've Learned in Everyday Courage.
