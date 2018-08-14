 Democratic Party member Jason Kander on how to “reboot” American democracy.

We Should Reboot Fewer Movies, and More of the Ways Our Democracy Works

Aug. 14 2018

Democracy Needs a Reboot

Jason Kander is a rising star in the Democratic Party, and he wants to take it back to square one (in a good way).

Getty-resized-Jason-Kander
Jason Kander delivers his concession speech after a campaign for U.S. Senate on Nov. 9, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

On The Gist, should news outlets halt election coverage on Election Day?

“Usually, if you look at American history, we’ve kind of taken a relook at our democracy every 50 years.” And now we’re overdue, according to Jason Kander, an Army veteran and Democratic candidate for mayor of Kansas City. The big things to shake up: how we draw district lines, run primaries, and finance electoral campaigns. Kander’s book is Outside the Wire: Ten Lessons I've Learned in Everyday Courage.

In the Spiel, the president and nondisclosure agreements.

