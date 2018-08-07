 David Kirkpatrick on Egypt, democracy, and autocracy.

Can Egypt Be a Democracy and Our Ally?

Aug. 7 2018 9:03 PM

The Egyptian Seesaw

How the country went through a coup and the Arab Spring, and where they’re headed next.

Thousands of Muslim Brotherhood supporters protest in front of the High Court in Cairo demanding a purge in the Egyptian judicial system on April 19, 2013.

Gianluigi Guercia/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, Trump’s lies and steel mills.

The Arab Spring caused a major shift in Egypt in 2011, and the politics only got murkier during the military coup in 2013. But are autocrats really the best allies for the United States, or just for our current president? David Kirkpatrick explores what happened to Egypt during the Arab Spring and the military coup in his new book, Into the Hands of the Soldiers: Freedom and Chaos in Egypt and the Middle East.

In the Spiel, who Trump calls stupid.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.