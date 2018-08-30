Trump Poses a Massive—but Not Entirely New—Threat to American Democracy

Wikimedia Commons

On The Gist, there’s no use sugarcoating Starbucks’ Frappuccino.

And in the interview… unprecedented! Preposterous! Unimaginable! Trump’s presidency and the GOP’s machinations actually do have antecedents, says historian Heather Cox Richardson. They’re in the 1890s, when robber barons partnered with the Republican Party to pack the courts. Richardson is the author of To Make Men Free: A History of the Republican Party.

In the Spiel, what do we make of the Catholic Church?

