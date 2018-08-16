 Aretha Franklin has died. Slate’s Chris Molanphy walks us through the career of the Queen of Soul.

Listening Back to Aretha Franklin’s Biggest Hits

Aug. 16 2018 8:23 PM

Goodbye to the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin’s talents went well beyond her golden voice.

Aretha Franklin performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2008, in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On The Gist, the free press.

Aretha Franklin has died at 76, and she was much more than a golden voice. Slate’s Chris Molanphy recalls her talents at the piano and in the composition room, where she wrote timeless music and, with her covers, transformed songs from her own genre and beyond. (See “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Let It Be,” and, of course, “Respect.”) Molanphy is the host of the Slate podcast Hit Parade.

In the Spiel, the straw ban and balloons.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

