 Adam Tooze on the past decade of financial crises.

Being a Regulator Should Be Lucrative

Aug. 8 2018 8:54 PM

Regulate Me

The 2008 financial crisis continues to linger.

Banks need tougher regulations or 2008’s crash could happen again.

On The Gist, Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani.

The financial crisis of 2008 wasn’t just an American phenomenon. It was felt all across the globe, with other Western countries suffering the same pain, but enough hasn’t been done about our banks to ensure long-term stability. Will we ever be able to recover fully without a complete overhaul of the current system? Adam Tooze explores this in his new book, Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World.

In the Spiel, Ohio’s special election.

