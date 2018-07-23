 Vice’s Gianna Toboni on the case of Nevada death-row inmate Scott Dozier.

Capital Punishment Is Legal in Most States, but Straightforward in None

July 23 2018 8:07 PM

Death Row Isn’t That Deadly

Nevada’s first execution since 2006 was stopped just hours before it was scheduled—even as a convicted killer welcomed it. 

Convicts remain on death row for a very long time.

Listen to Episode 1,040 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, we’re proposing a 2018 Housing and Urban Development festival in Sonoma, California.

Convicted killer Scott Dozier was scheduled to become Nevada’s first executed inmate since 2006, until the procedure was canceled with just hours to go. That wasn’t a victory for Dozier, who has dropped his appeals and spoken out to the media—including Vice’s Gianna Toboni—about his willingness to die.  

In the Spiel, how our president reaches out to foreign leaders.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.