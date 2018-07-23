Capital Punishment Is Legal in Most States, but Straightforward in None

iStock

On The Gist, we’re proposing a 2018 Housing and Urban Development festival in Sonoma, California.

Convicted killer Scott Dozier was scheduled to become Nevada’s first executed inmate since 2006, until the procedure was canceled with just hours to go. That wasn’t a victory for Dozier, who has dropped his appeals and spoken out to the media—including Vice’s Gianna Toboni—about his willingness to die.

In the Spiel, how our president reaches out to foreign leaders.

