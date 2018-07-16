The Fishiness of Trump and Putin

Chris McGrath/Getty

On The Gist, Trump’s press conference with Putin and the red herrings involved.

Silicon Valley is steeped in self-made mythology, with stories about giants like Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, and Marissa Mayer. But how did Silicon Valley really come into being? Adam Fisher, whose new book is Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley, joins us to discuss where it all started—and the valley’s potential future.

In the Spiel, how journalists should respond to criticisms of the media and how they should hold talk show guests accountable.

