Dark Money Is Just as Good for Judicial Candidates

On The Gist, let’s watch the latest viral video from the conservative right.

A certain group of Sherlock fans were convinced that John Watson and Sherlock would fall in love. When they didn’t, those fans turned on the showrunners. But what responsibility do creators have to their fans? Should they take suggestions? Slate TV critic Willa Paskin dove into the question—and the Sherlock fan base—on the second episode of Decoder Ring.

In the Spiel, the Supreme Court confirmation process is broken.

