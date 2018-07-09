Thai Soccer Players, Chilean Miners: the “Hole Story” Is Timeless

The Hole Picture
The ongoing rescue of the Thai boys trapped in a cave is the latest in a long line of similar stories.
Listen to Episode 1,030 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, comparing Trump’s antics to a reality show is no longer a scarlet letter.
Yes, there are storytelling competitions, and Matthew Dicks wins a lot of them. His secret? Keep it visual, and forget about the tangents. Dicks’ new book is Storyworthy: Engage, Teach, Persuade, and Change Your Life through the Power of Storytelling.
In the Spiel, “people trapped in holes” is a tale as old as time.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist