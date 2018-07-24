 The news media has its hands full with President Trump’s lies.

The Trump Presidency Offers a Lie for Every Occasion

July 24 2018 9:32 PM

The BS! It’s Everywhere!  

President Trump lies even when it’s not in his interest.

President Trump returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House on Tuesday.

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1,041 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, President Donald Trump’s high approval ratings aren’t as significant as they seem.

America is a playground for the rich, and that’s in good part because of the expansion of lobbying that started in the 1970s. Steven Brill lays out the many ways in which power begets power in Tailspin: The People and Forces Behind America’s Fifty-Year Fall—and Those Fighting to Reverse It.

In the Spiel, keeping track of Trump’s bullshit claims is truly God’s work.

