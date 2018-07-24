The Trump Presidency Offers a Lie for Every Occasion

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

On The Gist, President Donald Trump’s high approval ratings aren’t as significant as they seem.

America is a playground for the rich, and that’s in good part because of the expansion of lobbying that started in the 1970s. Steven Brill lays out the many ways in which power begets power in Tailspin: The People and Forces Behind America’s Fifty-Year Fall—and Those Fighting to Reverse It.

In the Spiel, keeping track of Trump’s bullshit claims is truly God’s work.

