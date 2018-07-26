Corrupt Forces Helped Put Imran Khan in Power. Can He Now Succeed Despite Them?

The Real Deep State
Pakistan’s “deep state” helped Imran Khan claim electoral victory. Can he confront it, for the country’s sake?
On The Gist, the glee of seeing Facebook stock take a dive.
Imran Khan is poised to lead Pakistan as its next prime minister. The former cricket star campaigned on a promise of transparency, but his focus “is only on anti-corruption when it comes to finding ways to bring down political opponents,” says Alyssa Ayres, formerly of Obama’s State Department for South Asia. Ayres is the author of Our Time Has Come: How India Is Making Its Place in the World.
In the Spiel, how autocrats are starting to use the excuse of fake news.
