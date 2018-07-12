Questions About Dark Money? We Spoke With a Senator Who Has Answers.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On The Gist, the biases of Peter Strzok and the need to connect accusations with actual evidence.

President Trump’s first appointment to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, benefited from anonymous donations worth millions. To Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, this “dark money” has created a frightening loop: Deemed lawful by the Supreme Court in 2010, it gives special interests a lock not just on elected officials, but on the courts themselves.

In the Spiel, Trump might not know the difference between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

