 Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on confirmation hearings, the Supreme Court, and dark money.

Questions About Dark Money? We Spoke With a Senator Who Has Answers.

July 12 2018 10:39 PM

A Cancer on the Court

Dark money helped Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch get his spot on the Supreme Court. It could help Brett Kavanaugh too.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens to Sen. Rob Portman talk about Kavanaugh’s qualifications before a meeting in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On The Gist, the biases of Peter Strzok and the need to connect accusations with actual evidence.

President Trump’s first appointment to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, benefited from anonymous donations worth millions. To Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, this “dark money” has created a frightening loop: Deemed lawful by the Supreme Court in 2010, it gives special interests a lock not just on elected officials, but on the courts themselves.

In the Spiel, Trump might not know the difference between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

