 Mitch McConnell’s reason for approving Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee sure is convenient.

Governing Is Easy When You Make Up Rules as You Go Along

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
July 2 2018 8:38 PM

Shameless Mitch

When it comes to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, hypocrisy is a built-in feature.

Gist-resized-Mitch-McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on June 26 in Washington.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, Mitch McConnell’s values have changed—again!  

Lounging around in the heat of a sauna might feel nice, but is it good for you, too? Maria Konnikova has gone through the studies (most of them from Finland, where you can’t throw a hot rock without hitting a sauna) and is here to boil them down for us. Konnikova writes for the New Yorker and is the author of The Confidence Game.      

In the Spiel, let’s not get carried away. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got fewer votes than some school district board members.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.