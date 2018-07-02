Governing Is Easy When You Make Up Rules as You Go Along

Shameless Mitch
When it comes to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, hypocrisy is a built-in feature.
On The Gist, Mitch McConnell’s values have changed—again!
Lounging around in the heat of a sauna might feel nice, but is it good for you, too? Maria Konnikova has gone through the studies (most of them from Finland, where you can’t throw a hot rock without hitting a sauna) and is here to boil them down for us. Konnikova writes for the New Yorker and is the author of The Confidence Game.
In the Spiel, let’s not get carried away. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got fewer votes than some school district board members.
