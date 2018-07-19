Dark Money Is As Dangerous As It Sounds

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1,038 of Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, about those outlandish celebrity baby names.

When the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision made unlimited campaign contributions legal, one state put up a fight. In Dark Money, documentary filmmaker Kim Reed and journalist John Adams exposed the influence of anonymous campaign contributions on Montana’s state government even before the Supreme Court rubber-stamped the problem.

In the Spiel, would the high road be so easy to take if Papa John’s pizza were delicious?

