 Kim Reed and John Adams on their PBS-distributed documentary, Dark Money.

Dark Money Is As Dangerous As It Sounds

Dark Money Is As Dangerous As It Sounds

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
July 19 2018 8:22 PM

Democracy Dies in Dark Money

How Montana—and America—got warped by anonymous campaign funds and baseless attack ads.

Getty-resized-Dark-Money-Kim-Reed-John-Adams-documentary
Filmmakers Kimberly Reed and John S. Adams discuss Dark Moneyon July 11 in New York.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1,038 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

gist_dailyemails

On The Gist, about those outlandish celebrity baby names.

When the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision made unlimited campaign contributions legal, one state put up a fight. In Dark Money, documentary filmmaker Kim Reed and journalist John Adams exposed the influence of anonymous campaign contributions on Montana’s state government even before the Supreme Court rubber-stamped the problem.

In the Spiel, would the high road be so easy to take if Papa John’s pizza were delicious?

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.