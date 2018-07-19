Dark Money Is As Dangerous As It Sounds

Democracy Dies in Dark Money
How Montana—and America—got warped by anonymous campaign funds and baseless attack ads.
When the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision made unlimited campaign contributions legal, one state put up a fight. In Dark Money, documentary filmmaker Kim Reed and journalist John Adams exposed the influence of anonymous campaign contributions on Montana’s state government even before the Supreme Court rubber-stamped the problem.
