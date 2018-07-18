Is Ajit Pai Protecting Himself?

A Piece of Pai
Why is FCC Chairman Ajit Pai blocking Sinclair?
On The Gist, Girl Scouts are earning cybersecurity merit badges.
Sinclair Broadcast Group is trying to acquire Tribune Media so it can extend its television reach, but Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is throwing up roadblocks, which is odd because Sinclair is so pro-Trump. NPR’s David Folkenflik joins us to explain exactly what’s going on and why Pai is hindering the company he previously seemed to help.
In the Spiel, Vladimir Putin’s denials that he has Donald Trump in his pocket.
