If Bobcat Goldthwait Directed Black Mirror, You’d Get Misfits & Monsters

On The Gist, ideals are better when kept as general as possible because the more specific the get, the more exclusive they become.

Bobcat Goldthwait made a name for himself with an oddball stand-up act complete with shrieks, grunts, and experimental jokes. But some 10 years after burying that character, his latest work is as a writer and director. His TruTV anthology series, Misfits & Monsters, mashes up television tropes within the genres of horror and comedy.

In the Spiel, Zoe Chace explains why we should stop hoping for Republican senators to stop Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment.

