It Isn’t Enough to Support Your Political Party. Americans Today Often Hate the Opposing One.

July 30 2018 10:07 PM

They’re More Bad Than We Are Good

Voters might feel just OK about their own party. But when it comes to the other one, emotions run high.   

A few decades ago, it wasn’t uncommon for voters to support the presidential candidate from one party and the senator from another. “Ticket-splitting” is pretty rare now, and as Alan Abramowitz argues, just one of the many signs of an America divided. Abramowitz’s book is The Great Alignment Race, Party Transformation, and the Rise of Donald Trump.

In the Spiel, there may well be discrimination in college admissions offices. But let’s face it: Top-notch schooling is available way beyond the Ivy League.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.