You Didn’t Expect a Mea Culpa From President Trump, Did You?

On The Gist, the crocodile massacre in Indonesia that got no attention.

Work-life balance gets a lot of lip service, but we rarely pull it off. Brigid Schulte, host of the Better Life Lab podcast, is looking for solutions in a world of late-night work emails, shaky job security, and Workaholics Anonymous meetings.

Better Life Lab is a partnership of Slate and New America.

In the Spiel, president Trump’s mea culpa was delivered with all the skill of a fourth-grader.

