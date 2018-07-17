 After his callow meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Trump has nothing but bad excuses.

You Didn’t Expect a Mea Culpa From President Trump, Did You?

July 17 2018 9:10 PM

The Schoolyard President

After his callow showing beside Vladimir Putin, president Trump’s excuses were crafted with all the skill of a fourth-grader.

Getty-resized-Trump-Cabinet-Room-White-House
President Trump talks about his meeting with Putin during a meeting with House Republicans on Tuesday in Washington.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On The Gist, the crocodile massacre in Indonesia that got no attention.

Work-life balance gets a lot of lip service, but we rarely pull it off. Brigid Schulte, host of the Better Life Lab podcast, is looking for solutions in a world of late-night work emails, shaky job security, and Workaholics Anonymous meetings.

Better Life Lab is a partnership of Slate and New America.

Advertisement

In the Spiel, president Trump’s mea culpa was delivered with all the skill of a fourth-grader.

