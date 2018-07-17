You Didn’t Expect a Mea Culpa From President Trump, Did You?

The Schoolyard President
After his callow showing beside Vladimir Putin, president Trump’s excuses were crafted with all the skill of a fourth-grader.
Listen to Episode 1,036 of Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, the crocodile massacre in Indonesia that got no attention.
Work-life balance gets a lot of lip service, but we rarely pull it off. Brigid Schulte, host of the Better Life Lab podcast, is looking for solutions in a world of late-night work emails, shaky job security, and Workaholics Anonymous meetings.
In the Spiel, president Trump’s mea culpa was delivered with all the skill of a fourth-grader.
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.