The Latest Victim of “America First”? The U.N. Human Rights Council.

On The Gist, how President Trump made not breaking up families look like his idea.

Why are the U.S.’s political parties weak? Is the “job guarantee” policy smart? Do voters perceive the economy accurately? Dan Pfeiffer has all the answers. He’s a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama and part of the Pod Save America posse. Pfeiffer’s new book is Yes We (Still) Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter, and Trump.

In the Spiel, the United States shouldn’t be leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council. It should work to make it better.

