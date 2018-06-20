 Why quitting the United Nations Human Rights Council is a bad idea.

The Latest Victim of “America First”? The U.N. Human Rights Council.

June 20 2018 7:11 PM

Quitters Can’t Be Leaders

The U.S. shouldn’t leave the U.N. Human Rights Council. It should work to make it better.

Getty-resized-Pompeo-Haley-United-Nations
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, how President Trump made not breaking up families look like his idea.

Why are the U.S.’s political parties weak? Is the “job guarantee” policy smart? Do voters perceive the economy accurately? Dan Pfeiffer has all the answers. He’s a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama and part of the Pod Save America posse. Pfeiffer’s new book is Yes We (Still) Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter, and Trump.

In the Spiel, the United States shouldn’t be leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council. It should work to make it better.

