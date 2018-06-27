 What Justice Kennedy’s retirement means to Supreme Court conservatives like Clarence Thomas.

Justice Kennedy’s Retirement Means More Power to Conservatives Like Justice Clarence Thomas

June 27 2018 9:24 PM

The Self-Sufficiency Court

With Justice Kennedy on his way out, conservatives like Clarence Thomas are free to burn society’s safety nets.

Justices Roberts, Kennedy, and Thomas at Trump's inauguration
Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, and Clarence Thomas at Donald Trump’s inauguration, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On The Gist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s primary victory was thanks to low voter turnout. She still deserves it!

Lawfare’s executive editor Susan Hennessey says Trump’s SCOTUS-approved travel ban is more dangerous in how it changes norms than how it changes facts on the ground. Also: Reality Winner’s guilty plea is a no-brainer.

In the Spiel, Justice Kennedy’s upcoming retirement is the perfect occasion to talk about … Justice Clarence Thomas.

