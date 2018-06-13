FIFA’s Corruption Has Never Been More Obvious

Cup of Corruption
The World Cup starts this week, despite FIFA’s rampant graft.
On The Gist, some fun facts about U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart.
In 2010, a certain Christopher Steele was hired to look into Russia’s bid to host the World Cup in 2018. What he found ultimately led to a U.S. investigation into FIFA’s thoroughgoing sleaziness. There are, around the world, multiple criminal probes around FIFA, and BuzzFeed’s Ken Bensinger says “more shoes will fall.” Bensinger is the author of Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World's Biggest Sports Scandal.
In the Spiel, Macedonians, Greeks, and irredentism.
