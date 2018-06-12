Why Does President Trump Think His New Friendship Can Deliver World Peace?

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1012 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



On The Gist, a brief review of President Trump’s roster of losers (and winners).

In the Spiel, the folly of Donald Trump’s new friendship with Kim Jong-un.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.