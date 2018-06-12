Why Does President Trump Think His New Friendship Can Deliver World Peace?

Summit Skeptical
Do lasting peace agreements hinge on warm & fuzzy friendships?
Listen to Episode 1012 of Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, a brief review of President Trump’s roster of losers (and winners).
Clint Watts is a man of many strengths. He’s a former FBI agent and a cybersecurity expert. He can break down information warfare to bleary-eyed U.S. senators. He’s been known to track al-Shabaab adherents on Twitter. Watts returns to The Gist to explain how the U.S. government underestimated Russia, and how he himself fell for fake news when trying to protect his daughter. Watts’ new book is Messing with the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians, and Fake News.
In the Spiel, the folly of Donald Trump’s new friendship with Kim Jong-un.
