 The Trump lawyers’ letter to Robert Mueller doesn’t mean the president is free to commit crime.

Sure, Trump Can’t Be Indicted. That Doesn’t Make Him Invincible.

June 4 2018 10:03 PM

Shots Fired, but Not Really

Yes, an “unindictable” president could commit whatever crimes he wants. But let’s not get carried away.

President Donald Trump outside the White House on the South Lawn on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1006 of Slate's The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, no matter how well the economy goes, pundits can always tell a scary story.

What do we get wrong about Darwinism? Evolutionary ornithologist Richard O. Prum says the theory was distorted by Victorian prudes. He explains why a closer look at bird sex shows us what’s really going on with adaptation and natural selection. Prum’s book is The Evolution of Beauty.

In the Spiel, yes, “unindictable” would mean the president could commit any crime he wants, even the colorful ones. But let’s not get carried away.

