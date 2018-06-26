That Neil Gorsuch Sure Came in Handy for President Trump

Win McNamee/Getty Images

On The Gist, what a Trump tweet can teach us about wine.

The latest school shootings have galvanized an already politically minded generation. Harvard’s John Della Volpe studies the voting habits of millennials, and how they could swing election results in 2018 and beyond.

In the Spiel, the Supreme Court’s support for Trump’s travel ban is what happens when our checks and balances fail.

