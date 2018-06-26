 The Supreme Court’s support for the Trump travel ban is a failure in checks and balances.

That Neil Gorsuch Sure Came in Handy for President Trump

June 26 2018 9:11 PM

The Unpopular Vote and a Few Justices

That’s all you need to make a joke of our country’s checks and balances.

Getty-resized-Trump-travel-ban-SCOTUS
A man bearing an upside-down American flag watches as protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1,022 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, what a Trump tweet can teach us about wine.

The latest school shootings have galvanized an already politically minded generation. Harvard’s John Della Volpe studies the voting habits of millennials, and how they could swing election results in 2018 and beyond.

In the Spiel, the Supreme Court’s support for Trump’s travel ban is what happens when our checks and balances fail.

