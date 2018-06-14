The Trump Administration Is Running Out of Space to Hold Migrant Children Separated From Their Parents

When Border Policy Crosses the Line
More than 11,000 children are in U.S. detention facilities since being taken from their migrant parents. Are tent cities next?
Listen to Episode 1014 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains the ramifications of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy to prosecute migrants who cross the border illegally. One early consequence: The U.S. government needs more places to detain children separated from their parents.
In the Spiel, the nasty things celebrities say—and their supposedly enormous power to get people to vote stupidly.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist