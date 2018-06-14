 The consequences of Trump’s immigration policy.

The Trump Administration Is Running Out of Space to Hold Migrant Children Separated From Their Parents

June 14 2018 9:17 PM

When Border Policy Crosses the Line

More than 11,000 children are in U.S. detention facilities since being taken from their migrant parents. Are tent cities next?

U.S. Border Patrol agents take into custody a father and son from Honduras near the U.S.–Mexico border on Tuesday near Mission, Texas.

John Moore/Getty Images

On The Gist, McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains the ramifications of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy to prosecute migrants who cross the border illegally. One early consequence: The U.S. government needs more places to detain children separated from their parents.

In the Spiel, the nasty things celebrities say—and their supposedly enormous power to get people to vote stupidly.

