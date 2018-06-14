The Trump Administration Is Running Out of Space to Hold Migrant Children Separated From Their Parents

John Moore/Getty Images

On The Gist, McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains the ramifications of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy to prosecute migrants who cross the border illegally. One early consequence: The U.S. government needs more places to detain children separated from their parents.

In the Spiel, the nasty things celebrities say—and their supposedly enormous power to get people to vote stupidly.

