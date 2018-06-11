The G-7 Meeting Was Bad, but How About What Came After?

Leon Neal/Getty Images

On The Gist, if the Trump-Kim summit goes as poorly as the president’s business ventures, we’re doomed.

Maria Konnikova is here to smoke out false claims about cannabidiol, or the CBD oil extracted from cannabis. Can it help with insomnia, depression, and epilepsy? We find out in the latest round of “Is That Bulls—t?” Konnikova is a New Yorker contributor and author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, the White House’s handling of the G-7 fallout was clueless, thin-skinned, and petty. In other words: peak Trumpism.

