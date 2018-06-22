It’s the Latest Example of the Trump Administration Ditching the Dog Whistle for a Bullhorn

Who Needs Subtext, Anyway
Melania Trump ditched subtlety and became a human billboard.
On The Gist, Rep. Jim Jordan’s underwhelming attention to detail.
Franchesca Ramsey burst onto the YouTube scene with her viral video, “Shit White Girls Say… to Black Girls.” Ramsey’s latest video project, MTV News’ Decoded, is similar: fun, earnest, and educational. Ramsey’s book is Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist.
In the Spiel, about Melania’s jacket.
