 Melania’s jacket is so very Trumpian.

It’s the Latest Example of the Trump Administration Ditching the Dog Whistle for a Bullhorn

June 22 2018 6:48 PM

Who Needs Subtext, Anyway

Melania Trump ditched subtlety and became a human billboard.

180622-thegist-melania
First lady Melania Trump in Maryland on Thursday, wearing a jacket with the words “I really don't care, do you?” after her visit with child migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, Rep. Jim Jordan’s underwhelming attention to detail.

Franchesca Ramsey burst onto the YouTube scene with her viral video, “Shit White Girls Say… to Black Girls.” Ramsey’s latest video project, MTV News’ Decoded, is similar: fun, earnest, and educational. Ramsey’s book is Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist.

In the Spiel, about Melania’s jacket.

