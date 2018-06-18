The News Media Likes to Make Fun of Stephen Miller. Can You Blame It?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1016 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, if we can’t pronounce Peter Strzok’s name right, how will we remember his newfound infamy?

If you consider yourself progressive, chances are Trump’s presidency feels like a nightmare. But Politico’s Michael Grunwald returns to the Gist with the argument that Obama’s legacy is mostly intact—at least on the domestic front. Grunwald’s latest book is The New New Deal: The Hidden Story of Change in the Obama Era.

In the Spiel, lookism be damned, it’s time to make fun of Stephen Miller.

