 Lilliana Mason on what makes the United States stubbornly bipartisan and polarized.

If We Could Only Agree on the Issues, Right? There’s Actually Much More to It.

If We Could Only Agree on the Issues, Right? There’s Actually Much More to It.

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
June 19 2018 8:02 PM

Polarization Nation

It’s not just about the issues: Fear, competitiveness, and tribalism all make it harder for Democrats and Republicans to get along.

Getty-resized-protesters-shouting-confrontation
Protesters shout at each other during a rally on Sept. 24, 2017, in Berkeley, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1017 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

gist_dailyemails

On The Gist, the inaugural edition of “whoah there, girl!”

Political parties are like people: They grow and change, their values shift, and sometimes they become downright belligerent. Lilliana Mason says America’s two political parties are in the middle of a shift, and it won’t be over anytime soon: “What happened to conservative southern Democrats after the Civil Rights Act passed? They didn’t like it. … It took an entire generation for conservative Southern Democrats to become Republicans.” Mason is the author of Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity.

In the Spiel, “angel moms” deserve sympathy, but they’re being used.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.