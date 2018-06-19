If We Could Only Agree on the Issues, Right? There’s Actually Much More to It.

Polarization Nation
It’s not just about the issues: Fear, competitiveness, and tribalism all make it harder for Democrats and Republicans to get along.
Listen to Episode 1017 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, the inaugural edition of “whoah there, girl!”
Political parties are like people: They grow and change, their values shift, and sometimes they become downright belligerent. Lilliana Mason says America’s two political parties are in the middle of a shift, and it won’t be over anytime soon: “What happened to conservative southern Democrats after the Civil Rights Act passed? They didn’t like it. … It took an entire generation for conservative Southern Democrats to become Republicans.” Mason is the author of Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity.
In the Spiel, “angel moms” deserve sympathy, but they’re being used.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist