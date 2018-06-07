 ESPN’s Julia Henderson on the rise and fall of yoga guru Bikram Choudhury.

Yoga May Be About Transcending the Physical, but It’s Rife With Stories of Sexual Misconduct

Yoga May Be About Transcending the Physical, but It’s Rife With Stories of Sexual Misconduct

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
June 7 2018 8:47 PM

#MeToo and McYoga

The yoga world is rotten with sexual assault and harassment, and Bikram Choudhury is the darkest example of that.

ESPN-logo-podcast-Bikram
Promo art for ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast series about disgraced yoga guru Bikram Choudhury.

ESPN

Listen to Episode 1,009 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On The Gist, comparing Bill Clinton to basketball great Michael Jordan.

Bikram Choudhury’s status as a star yoga guru gave him license to be odd (spiritual but with a soft spot for luxury cars, and always wearing a Speedo). But there was more to it than quirkiness, as sexual assault allegations beginning in 2013 basically expelled Choudhury from the United States. ESPN’s Julia Henderson practiced Bikram Yoga, before capturing the rise and fall of its founder in a five-part podcast: Bikram.

In the Spiel, punning on some of the weirder names in the news these days.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.