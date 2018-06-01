 A primal scream disguised as media criticism.

Tariffs on China. The North Korea Summit. A Pardon for Rod Blagojevich. Call Us When They’re Real News Stories.

June 1 2018 7:39 PM

It’s Not Just You

We have grown weary of the uncertain tariffs, maybe-summits, and possible pardons.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the White House on Friday in Washington.

On The Gist, an appreciation of the man who invented Pong.

Barbara Lipska’s career as a neuroscientist did not prepare her to identify the dark effects of her own brain tumors diagnosed in 2015.  There’s studying a damaged brain, and then there’s having one. Lipska is the author of The Neuroscientist Who Lost Her Mind: My Tale of Madness and Recovery.

In the Spiel, let’s hear it for the ancillary news.

