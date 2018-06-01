Tariffs on China. The North Korea Summit. A Pardon for Rod Blagojevich. Call Us When They’re Real News Stories.

It’s Not Just You
We have grown weary of the uncertain tariffs, maybe-summits, and possible pardons.
On The Gist, an appreciation of the man who invented Pong.
Barbara Lipska’s career as a neuroscientist did not prepare her to identify the dark effects of her own brain tumors diagnosed in 2015. There’s studying a damaged brain, and then there’s having one. Lipska is the author of The Neuroscientist Who Lost Her Mind: My Tale of Madness and Recovery.
In the Spiel, let’s hear it for the ancillary news.
