Our Trade Policy Is a Shredded Mess, and Our President Is a Confetti Cannon

On The Gist, have you heard the one about the journalist who faked his own death to dodge Russian assassins?

It’s boom times for female buddy comedies. Mike talks to director Alex Richanbach and screenwriter Lauryn Kahn about their new Netflix comedy, Ibiza. Who said men have to star in all the movies about hedonistic sprees?

In the Spiel, does anyone believe we have a coherent trade policy right now?

