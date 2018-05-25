The Stuff We Ate as Kids Provokes Nostalgia, but It’s About the Feels, Not the Food

Ratatouille Got It Wrong
The nostalgia we feel around food is overrated. It’s not about the meal; it’s about what went with it.
On The Gist, we here at Slate take GDPR compliance very seriously … just not in this monologue.
Before SNL, David Wain says, the countercultural comedy torch belonged to National Lampoon. The laugh magazine was created by Harvard graduates and became a creative laboratory for movies like Animal House and Caddyshack. Chief among them was Doug Kenney, the subject of Netflix biopic A Futile and Stupid Gesture, which Wain directs.
In the Spiel, the nostalgia we feel around meals and dishes is overrated. It’s not about the food; it’s about the feels.
