The Stuff We Ate as Kids Provokes Nostalgia, but It's About the Feels, Not the Food

May 25 2018 8:24 PM

Ratatouille Got It Wrong

The nostalgia we feel around food is overrated. It’s not about the meal; it’s about what went with it.

An Afghan boy gets a mouthful from his cotton candy at a fair marking the Afghan New Year in Kabul on March 21, 2014.

Listen to Episode 1001 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, we here at Slate take GDPR compliance very seriously … just not in this monologue.

Before SNL, David Wain says, the countercultural comedy torch belonged to National Lampoon. The laugh magazine was created by Harvard graduates and became a creative laboratory for movies like Animal House and Caddyshack. Chief among them was Doug Kenney, the subject of Netflix biopic A Futile and Stupid Gesture, which Wain directs.

In the Spiel, the nostalgia we feel around meals and dishes is overrated. It’s not about the food; it’s about the feels.

