The Stuff We Ate as Kids Provokes Nostalgia, but It’s About the Feels, Not the Food

On The Gist, we here at Slate take GDPR compliance very seriously … just not in this monologue.

Before SNL, David Wain says, the countercultural comedy torch belonged to National Lampoon. The laugh magazine was created by Harvard graduates and became a creative laboratory for movies like Animal House and Caddyshack. Chief among them was Doug Kenney, the subject of Netflix biopic A Futile and Stupid Gesture, which Wain directs.

In the Spiel, the nostalgia we feel around meals and dishes is overrated. It’s not about the food; it’s about the feels.

