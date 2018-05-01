Puerto Rico Has 3.3 Million Americans and No Voice

How We Screwed Over Puerto Rico
FEMA chaos plus reckless tax policy plus shady debt deals plus no vote in Congress.
Listen to Episode 983 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
On today’s Gist, thick-as-bricks Lego thieves come a-tumbling down.
Hurricane recovery has been a disaster in Puerto Rico. NPR’s Laura Sullivan wanted to know why. So she found documents revealing a FEMA in shambles. She traced Puerto Rico’s economic troubles back to a 1996 tax vote. And she explains how the island’s remaining wealth was wiped out by years of shady municipal debt deals. Sullivan’s report for NPR and Frontline is called “Blackout in Puerto Rico.” You should really watch it.
In the Spiel, is it spring yet?
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist