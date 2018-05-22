 Neuroscientist Sara Brownell on the intelligence perception gap between the genders.

Women Are Hard on Themselves, and Men Think They Can Walk on Water: a Scientific Study

May 22 2018 8:33 PM

Girls Rule, and Boys Think They Rule More

It’s science.

Britain’s Prince Harry and then-fiancée Meghan Markle attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at Millennium Point in Birmingham, England, on March 8.

On today’s Gist, whatever happens in the governor’s primary in Georgia Tuesday night, it will be a big step forward for women named Stacey.

Neuroscientist and education researcher Sara Brownell explains what she found studying how gender affects students’ perceptions of their own intelligence. Brownell is an assistant professor at Arizona State University.

In the Spiel, consider the “no shit” factor in Trumpian news cycles these days.

