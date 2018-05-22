Women Are Hard on Themselves, and Men Think They Can Walk on Water: a Scientific Study

Ian Vogler/AFP/Getty Images

On today’s Gist, whatever happens in the governor’s primary in Georgia Tuesday night, it will be a big step forward for women named Stacey.

Neuroscientist and education researcher Sara Brownell explains what she found studying how gender affects students’ perceptions of their own intelligence. Brownell is an assistant professor at Arizona State University.

In the Spiel, consider the “no shit” factor in Trumpian news cycles these days.

