Richard Nixon’s Persecution Complex Didn’t Start With the Watergate Investigation

Introducing Upon Further Review
Episode 1 of Mike Pesca’s new podcast on the great sports what ifs.
Listen to Episode 993 of Slate’s The Gist:
On today’s Gist, we’re tearing up the playbook. We’re playing the first episode of our new limited-run podcast, Upon Further Review, based on the book of the same name. In this episode, Slow Burn host Leon Neyfakh imagines how American history might have been different if Richard Nixon had been any good at playing football. For more fascinating sports what ifs, subscribe to Upon Further Review now.
