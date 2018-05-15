 It all started with the Orthogonians.

Richard Nixon’s Persecution Complex Didn’t Start With the Watergate Investigation

May 15 2018 2:19 PM

Introducing Upon Further Review

Episode 1 of Mike Pesca’s new podcast on the great sports what ifs.

On today’s Gist, we’re tearing up the playbook. We’re playing the first episode of our new limited-run podcast, Upon Further Review, based on the book of the same name. In this episode, Slow Burn host Leon Neyfakh imagines how American history might have been different if Richard Nixon had been any good at playing football. For more fascinating sports what ifs, subscribe to Upon Further Review now.

