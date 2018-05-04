 How Rudy Giuliani and Sean Hannity unwittingly came to our rescue.

Sean Hannity Has Asked One of the Most Remarkable Questions in Journalism History

May 4 2018 9:57 AM

Call of Rudy 2

Rudy Giuliani got his message out perfectly. And he probably doomed his client.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani at Trump Tower on Jan. 12, 2017, in New York City.

On today’s Gist, what’s this about a Tony Award–winning dry cleaner?

Presidential inexperience does not always lead to failed presidencies. Some traits can temper inexperience—like the depressive realism of Abraham Lincoln or Lyndon B. Johnson. Other traits magnify inexperience—like narcissism. Gautam Mukunda takes a close look at presidential inexperience in his 2012 book, Indispensable: When Leaders Really Matter.

In the Spiel, Rudy Giuliani had a strategy.

