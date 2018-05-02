Why Didn’t the U.S. Invest in a Bunch of Troll Farms?

We Could Have Weaponized Twitter, Too, You Know
How did the U.S. intelligence community find itself outpaced by Russian bots? Gen. Michael Hayden explains.
On today’s Gist, a fond farewell to Ty Cobb.
Gen. Michael Hayden was running the National Security Agency and then the CIA, he couldn’t talk about our national security risks. If he could have, most people would have listened to him. But things are different now. Hayden talks about the decline of fact-based arguments, the Iran nuclear deal, and the future of privacy. His latest book is The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies.
In the Spiel, Kanye West knows he has flaws. He just can’t learn from them.
