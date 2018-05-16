 Former Ambassador Daniel Shapiro discusses the protests in Gaza.

This Week’s Dumb Conservative Talking Point on Developments in Israel

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
May 16 2018 9:00 PM

Disconnecting the Dots in Israel

The deaths in Gaza this week are linked, however indirectly, to the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Try telling that to Fox News.

180516-thegist-gazacity
Two women struggle in a cloud of tear gas at the border fence with Israel on Tuesday in Gaza City, Gaza.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 994 of Slate's The Gist:

On today’s Gist: laurel or yanny?

We have questions about the protests in Israel. Daniel Shapiro is here to answer them. Shapiro was the U.S. ambassador to Israel for most of the Obama administration. He is now a visiting fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies.

In the Spiel, an irksome aspect to the coverage of the deaths in Gaza.

