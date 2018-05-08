What Have Don Blankenship’s Opponents Done to Stop Him?

Donald and the Don
Watching the rise of Don Blankenship is like witnessing the 2016 Republican presidential primaries all over again.
On Tuesday’s Gist, the undoing of the Iran deal.
Democrats are tense. 2018 is supposed to be a banner year for the left, but the party is struggling to balance an energized base and an unpredictable general electorate. As a result, there have been a lot of bigfoot sightings in primaries across the country, as Democratic Party honchos step in to pick preferred candidates. Who’s wiser, the party or the voters? Alex Roarty, who covers the Democrats for McClatchy newspapers, says it’s not so simple.
In the Spiel, the gall of Don Blankenship.
