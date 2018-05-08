 Don Blankenship’s rise would have made more sense in 2016.

What Have Don Blankenship’s Opponents Done to Stop Him?

What Have Don Blankenship’s Opponents Done to Stop Him?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
May 8 2018 8:18 PM

Donald and the Don

Watching the rise of Don Blankenship is like witnessing the 2016 Republican presidential primaries all over again.

180508-thegist-blankenship
Student protesters demonstrate against Don Blankenship as he speaks at a town hall meeting at West Virginia University on March 1 in Morgantown.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 988 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On Tuesday’s Gist, the undoing of the Iran deal.

Democrats are tense. 2018 is supposed to be a banner year for the left, but the party is struggling to balance an energized base and an unpredictable general electorate. As a result, there have been a lot of bigfoot sightings in primaries across the country, as Democratic Party honchos step in to pick preferred candidates. Who’s wiser, the party or the voters? Alex Roarty, who covers the Democrats for McClatchy newspapers, says it’s not so simple.

In the Spiel, the gall of Don Blankenship.

After the Spiel, keep listening for a trailer of Slate’s upcoming podcast, Upon Further Review. It’s based on Mike Pesca’s book, Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.